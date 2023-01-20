IGP reviews performance of Rawalpindi region police

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday said that the basic responsibility of the police was to serve the citizens and ensure their protection of life and property.

In this regard, the entire force should not forget the oath taken at the time of recruitment and training, he added.

The IG Punjab directed that the police officer who failed to keep his oath had no right to remain in the department. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan made it clear that if any policeman was martyred due to the negligence of a supervisory officer, he would not hesitate to take strict action against that officer.

He ordered the suspension of SHO Rawat and DSP Sadar Rawalpindi for implicating an innocent citizen in the case of murder and directed RPO Rawalpindi to take strict departmental and legal action against them.

The IG Punjab also directed the SP Investigation Rawalpindi to conduct a regular inquiry into the incident and send a detailed report.

He suspended former SHO, Rata Amaral Shakeel Ahmed for abuse of authority and flawed investigation and issued an order to register a case against Sub-Inspector Shabir Ahmed.

Aamir Zulfiqar while ordering to establish CIA Centers in all districts of Rawalpindi region said that the number of personnel in the CIA unit in Rawalpindi should be doubled and modern resources should also be provided.

The IG Punjab directed Commandant Sihala DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan to conduct a 6-day training course on modern scientific methods of custodial interrogation in Sihala College for the personnel of CIA.

He directed the CPO Rawalpindi to take strict legal action under zero tolerance on the incidents of motorcycle theft and aerial firing in Rawalpindi and to personally supervise the crackdown against organized and professional criminals involved in such cases.

The IG Punjab issued these instructions while addressing a crime meeting with all supervisory officers of the region at RPO Office Rawalpindi and at Police Lines Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab also reviewed the crime statistics and the performance of the police teams.

He, while giving instructions to the officers, said that the crackdown should be accelerated against dangerous criminals involved in organized crime in Rawalpindi region.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that despite the provision of resources, those officers who failed to achieve the desired goals of crime control should keep themselves ready for action.

The IG Punjab directed the Additional IG Operations to write a letter to all the DPOs and get a certificate that the dues and pension arrears had been paid to all the officials who retired in 2021 and 2022.

He directed that the action against land grabbers and their facilitators involved in the seizure of citizens' properties should be speeded up and special teams should be formed to make the Rawalpindi region free from the scourge of drugs by arresting smugglers and dealers.

The IG Punjab said that the SPs should spend most of their time in the field and bring down the crime rate by putting criminals in jails with effective supervision.