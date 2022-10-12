IGP reviews performance of Sahiwal region

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday visited the RPO office Sahiwal and reviewed the working of various departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday visited the RPO office Sahiwal and reviewed the working of various departments.

The RPO Sahiwal briefed him about the working of various branches. He presided over a meeting of the RPO Sahiwal and all DPOs of the region and issued instructions to eradicate crime and maintain law and order situation.

He directed that the crackdown should be accelerated to prevent street crime in all districts of Sahiwal region and RPOs and DPOs should improve the protection of life and property of citizens under personal supervision, he added.

He said that the operations to prevent robbery, kidnapping for ransom and other serious crimes including murder should be expedited and priority measures should be continued to eradicate organized crime, he asserted.

Meanwhile, the IGP took notice of killing of a citizen by a policeman over a minor dispute in Sahiwal, and sought a report of the incident from RPO Sahiwal.

He ordered to file an immediate case against him and arrest him.

Faisal Shahkar said that the elements involved in such a sad incident do not deserve any concession. Strict action was being taken against those who abuse authority and bring the force into disrepute, he added.