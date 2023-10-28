Open Menu

IGP Reviews Performance Of Traffic Police

Published October 28, 2023

IGP reviews performance of traffic police

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired a video link meeting of chief traffic officers at the Central Police Office here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired a video link meeting of chief traffic

officers at the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

SSP Traffic Riffat Bukhari briefed about road safety, driving licensing, improvement of training

schools and other traffic management related issues.

AIG Operations Punjab Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

The IG Punjab announced letters of appreciation to the district traffic officers who increased

rate of driving licensing by more than 600 per cent.

He said that Traffic Police Jhang had increased the rate of driving licensing by 800% this month

and won the first position in all districts.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that 51 new driving schools, 126 testing centers, and 75 licensing counters had been established during July to October in Punjab.

