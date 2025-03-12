IGP Reviews Police Development Projects' Progress
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A meeting, chaired by Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwarheld at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, reviewed progress and utilisation of funds on ongoing development projects across the province.
CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Training, DIG SPU, DIG Admin Lahore, AIG Finance, AIG Development and Logistics and SP PHP were present in the meeting while Additional IG South Punjab, Commandants PC, Sihala, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs participated through video link.
The concerned officers including RPOs, CPOs, DPOs gave briefings on completed and under-construction projects.
The progress in the construction work of smart police stations, safe cities projects and police check posts was reviewed. Construction and repair of barracks, hostels, SDPO offices, police offices, roads in police training institutions, and utilization of funds were also reviewed. IG Punjab instructed the completion of all under-construction projects within the given timeline and directed to start development work soon after administrative approval of the schemes and tendering.
The construction of police stations Samanabad, Nawab Town and Kot Lakhpat has been completed. Safe cities Bahawalpur and Multan are complete while Sadiqabad police station will be completed by the end of May. Dolphin headquarters Gujranwala and Aimanabad police station are 91 percent complete. The construction of Police Stations Sadar Yazman, Lines Circle City Bahawalpur and Police Station Musafir Khana Bahawalpur has been completed, similarly the construction of the new building of Police Station Sahja Rahim Yar Khan is also complet.
In Sargodha, the construction of the new building of Police Stations Sajid Shaheed, Tarkhanwala and Police Station Kallar Kot Bhakkar will be completed by June this year.
The construction of Police Stations Kalyana Pakpattan, Sheikh Fazil Vehari and Somiani Rajanpur will also be completed by June, while 90 percent of the construction work of the building of SDPO Office Rajanpur has been completed.
