IGP reviews police steps against COVID-19 in Peshawar, other districts

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi has on Wednesday through surveillance chip and drone cameras reviewed police steps against covid-19 in Peshawar as well as other districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi has on Wednesday through surveillance chip and drone cameras reviewed police steps against covid-19 in Peshawar as well as other districts of the province.

He also issued necessary instructions to the police high ups for implementation of government directives given during Ramadan.

Through drone cameras, the IGP checked City Patrolling Police duty points in different parts of Peshawar.

Besides this the IGP also reviewed duty of police officials on Quarantine centres in district Nowshera, upper Dir, Mansehra, Mardan and Haripur.

The IGP also directly interacted with doctors performing duties at different Quarantine centers and informed himself from them about patients in the centers and the medical facilities being provided to them.

The IGP commended the valuable services of both the doctors and the police officials by saying that they were discharging duties as first responder for a noble cause at this critical Juncture.

Later on, IGP also held a video link conference with Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers.

The Police chief directed the police high Ups to ensure implementation of government orders issued during the Ramadan by closing all markets and Bazaars after 4:00 p.m. and keeping distances during prayer and Taraveeh in all mosques.