IGP Reviews Preparations For Forthcoming General Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thursday presided over a meeting at Central Police Office to review the overall preparations and arrangements of the police for upcoming General Elections 2024, including strategy plan, evaluation of available and required manpower and allocation of necessary resources

During the meeting, IGP Sindh stressed the officers for developing contingency plans with foolproof security measures specifically tailored for the elections.

He emphasized the need for sustainable and mutual communication, strict adherence to the election code of conduct, and the prompt implementation of all relevant orders.

IGP Sindh highlighted the significance of addressing even minor information or complaints during the election campaign, urging timely responses and the implementation of effective preventive and remedial measures.

The overall security aspects, including patrolling, picketing, and surveillance, were also underscored, with an emphasis on diligence and alertness.

Furthermore, IGP Sindh directed all police officers to collaborate with District Returning Officers (DROs) to report any violations of the code of conduct.

He stressed that adherence to the code's spirit and preferences are crucial for maintaining law and order on the day of the elections.

Additional IGP Karachi, along with DIGPs, Special Branch, Karachi Zones, CTD, Headquarters, RRF, SPU, and others, participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, DIGP Hyderabad Region and district police officers joined through video link, providing separate briefings.

