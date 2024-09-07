IGP reviews progress in construction of police stations

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that 39 smart police stations across the province, including Lahore, are advancing rapidly towards completion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that 39 smart police stations across the province, including Lahore, are advancing rapidly towards completion.

The construction of these smart police stations is expected to save the government approximately Rs 4.5 billion. These remarks were made by the IGP during a meeting, held at the Central Police Office here on Saturday to review progress in construction of the police stations. He explained that previously, the cost of building a police station was around Rs 200-250 million, but these new smart police stations, designed with modern architecture and multipurpose facilities, will now cost between Rs60-100 million, each.

He said that a total of 99 police stations are under construction across various districts in Punjab. All smart police stations will become functional according to special initiative protocols and standard operating procedures. The new smart police stations are being constructed on 1 to 2 kanal plots in these areas.

In Lahore, 22 smart police stations are being built, three in Multan, two each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot, and one each in Attock, Gujrat, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura.

The meeting was attended by AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Omar and RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs from the Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, and Sheikhupura regions.