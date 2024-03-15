IGP Reviews Progress Of Smart Surveillance Project
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) In a review meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the progress of the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project was discussed along with various other matters.
The installation of modern cameras at strategic points within the city is set to be completed by next month, as directed by IGP Sindh, ensuring seamless coordination and support in the process, said the spokesman for Sindh Police on Friday.
Emphasizing the importance of technology, IGP Sindh urged the IT department of Sindh Police to expedite the completion of all aspects of the S4 project.
The installation of specialized cameras at key locations across the province is expected to enhance police actions against criminal activities and facilitate the tracking of vehicles entering and exiting cities.
During the briefing, it was revealed that modern cameras have already been installed at 18 locations across Sindh, including Karachi, and operational facilities are active at 16 sites in addition to M-9. Furthermore, new cameras will soon be operational at selected locations in other districts of Sindh.
The IGP Sindh also visited the Command and Control Center established for the S4 project, underscoring the importance of technological advancements in law enforcement.
The meeting saw the participation of key officials including Additional IGP Karachi, DIGPs of Headquarters, IT, Establishment, AIGPs of IT, Operations, Command and Control Center, CPO, and the Project Director IT.
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA authorities directed to accelerate operation against defaulters6 minutes ago
-
MPAs inaugurate Imam Bibi Maternity Home, Health Centre6 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched6 minutes ago
-
Narh Sur cultural heritage added to National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Paki ..6 minutes ago
-
Five arrested from secret gambling den6 minutes ago
-
Rs 2 lac fine imposed, 17 cases registered against shopkeepers over profiteering, hoarding6 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms16 minutes ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
KSA launches Iftar program in Faisal Masjid46 minutes ago
-
QAU scientists reveal genetic clues to lower COVID-19 contagion46 minutes ago
-
CTO directs CTP officers to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads56 minutes ago
-
Murderer among two absconders held, illegal weapons recovered56 minutes ago