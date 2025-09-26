IGP reviews progress on heavy vehicle driving school at Manawan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday visited the under-construction heavy vehicle driving training school at Manawan Traffic Police Lines and chaired a meeting with Chief Traffic Office (CTO) Lahore Dr. Athar Wahid.

On the occasion, DIG Traffic Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG SPU Ghazi Salahuddin and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Safe Cities SSP Amara Athar were also present.

During the visit, IGP Punjab also inspected various departments, including the MT Section, Takamul Center and the Driving School, where CTO Lahore provided a detailed briefing.

According to a police spokesperson, the heavy vehicle driving school will provide certified training for drivers of buses, trucks and goods transport vehicles through modern simulators, lectures, awareness of laws, and hands-on practice. After passing the test, drivers will be issued certificates, which will help ensure road safety and contribute to a significant reduction in accidents.

Additionally, a new licensing center equipped with modern facilities is being established at Manawan Traffic Police Lines, added spokesperson.