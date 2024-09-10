Open Menu

IGP Reviews Progress On Pending Challans, Road Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM

IGP reviews progress on pending challans, road certificates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Dr Usman Anwar on Tuesday chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office to review progress on pending challans and completion of road certificates.

The meeting was attended via video link by Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs of the province.

IGP Dr.

Usman Anwar expressed satisfaction with the improvement in the completion targets for pending road certificates and challans. He directed officers to ensure the prompt submission of pending road certificates and challans in courts. He also instructed that strict action be taken, without any discrimination, against investigation officers and SHOs showing poor performance in completing road certificates and challans.

Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, DIG Investigation Azhar Akram, DIG Legal Awais Ahmad and AIG Monitoring Malik Tariq Mehmood were also present.

