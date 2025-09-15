IGP Reviews Progress On Safe City Project, E-Challan System, And Emergency Response
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, chaired a review meeting on the Sindh Safe City Project
e-challan system, and police emergency response at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Monday.
The meeting was attended by the Director General of Sindh Safe City Authority, officials from the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), DIGPs Headquarters, Highway Patrol, IT, Karachi Traffic, South Range, SSP AVLC, and other senior officers, said a news release.
Officials briefed the participants on their respective areas of responsibility. According to the DG Safe City, installation of 891 out of 1,300 cameras under the first phase has been completed, with the project nearing completion.
NRTC officials informed that messages generated through the Safe City cameras are now being relayed in real-time to Emergency Response Vehicles (EVRs) within five seconds. Work on the second phase of the project will also begin this year, they added.
DIGP - Traffic Karachi said e-challan has already been launched on an experimental basis at select locations, while cameras are being installed on key roads across Karachi. In the second phase, e-challan will be available citywide.
The IGP directed that EVRs be deployed at strategic locations across the city and that police units, including Madadgar-15, Shaheen Force, Highway Patrol, and AVLC, be integrated with the Safe City system. He emphasized that system-generated messages must reach EVRs and all field units in real time.
Ghulam Nabi Memon noted that the e-challan system will minimize direct interaction between police and citizens and stressed expanding Safe City facilities for traffic monitoring and crime control to other cities of Sindh.
The IGP also instructed the DG Safe City Authority, DIGPs, and SSPs to initiate integration work with field formations, district police, and cameras installed across urban centers.
