IGP Reviews Progress On Under Process Complaints At 1787 Complaint Centre

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday said that delay in registration of FIR was not acceptable at all and in case of such violation, indiscriminate strict departmental action would be taken against responsible officers.

He directed that all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should ensure registration of FIRs of all confirmed incidents of theft, robbery and dacoity by 12 midnight on Monday and submit the certificate to the Central Police Office.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that the CPOs and DPOs should ensure that no FIRs of confirmed cases of dacoity, robbery and theft are left pending.

He stressed upon CPOs and DPOs to improve the process of monitoring and even if anyone was found involved in such delay tactics, there should be no hesitation in taking action against him.

Dr Usman directed that the show cause notices of the SHOs who were suspended for not taking timely action on the complaints of the citizens should be decided within 24 hours and complete departmental action against them.

The IGP said that show cause notices should be made a part of the service record of SHOs and they should never be posted in these police stations again, he added.

He said clarified that only the officers who consider problems of citizens as their own problem would be able to stay on field posting as the police's main job was to protect the life and property of the public. The officers who fail in this responsibility would have no right to stay on posting, he asserted.

He issued these instructions to the officers during a visit to 1787 Complaint Centre. He listened to the calls of citizens and reviewed action taken on the complaints.

Meanwhile, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar encouraged the traffic wardens who performed their duties diligently and awarded them with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

inspector Rana Ahsan and traffic warden Rizwan traced the fake number plate vehicle and got detained it in police station Factory Area within a few hours, on which IG Punjab gave Rana Ahsan and Rizwan CC1 certificates and cash reward.

He said that encouraging the officers was a good tradition, so RPOs and DPOs should continue to encourage hardworking, capable and dutiful personnel in their districts.

