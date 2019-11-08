UrduPoint.com
IGP Reviews Security Arrangements Around Sit-in Venue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:43 PM

IGP reviews security arrangements around sit-in venue

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Friday reviewed security arrangements around the venue as well as vicinity of sit-in of JUI-F and directed to further improve it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Friday reviewed security arrangements around the venue as well as vicinity of sit-in of JUI-F and directed to further improve it.

He visited the sector H-9 and its adjacent areas along with DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Saddar) Umer Khan and other senior police officials. He directed to ensure elaborate security arrangements there and also for the participants of sit-in.

He said that it is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the people and asked to tighten security around sit-in ground.

Keeping in view the risks, the IGP directed to enhance security of senior leadership and said that no sluggishness would be tolerated in this regard. He appreciated the courage and morale of the personnel who performed duties very much effectively.

Islamabad Police Chief directed all police officials to take care of mess and accommodation facilities of security personnel and listen to their issues after having a meal with them.

