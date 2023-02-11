UrduPoint.com

IGP Reviews Security Arrangements At Police Line HQs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 06:36 PM

IGP reviews security arrangements at police line HQs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Saturday visited the check posts at police line headquarters and main gate to review the security arrangements there and directed to make them more effective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Saturday visited the check posts at police line headquarters and main gate to review the security arrangements there and directed to make them more effective.

He said that strict security measures should be ensured at police lines headquarters and effective checking of people coming in and out should be made.

IGP Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan directed the deployed staff to stay alert during duty hours as the police line headquarters was a sensitive area.

He directed the officers to ensure foolproof security of police lines headquarters and other important government buildings.

All the officers and Jawans on duty must wear bulletproof jackets and helmets to avoid any untoward situation, he added.

"No negligence will be tolerated in this regard," the IGP warned.

