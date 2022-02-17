IGP reviews security arrangements at Qadaffi Stadium

UrduPoint.com

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday paid a surprise visit to Qadaffi Stadium to review security arrangements for PSL matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday paid a surprise visit to Qadaffi Stadium to review security arrangements for PSL matches.

On this occasion, DIG Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan briefed the IG Punjab on security arrangements while the CTO Lahore briefed him about the traffic situation and arrangements made as per traffic plan.

The IG Punjab, while instructing DIG Operations Lahore, said that the difficulties of the citizens should be reduced and security should be provided to the citizens as well.

The officers and officials should treat the citizens with good manners, he said and added that the series of PSL 7 matches was going on successfully in Lahore with the cooperation of the citizens.

The IG Punjab directed CTO Lahore to take immediate steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He also encouraged traffic and security personnel for providing security duties during PSL matches.

