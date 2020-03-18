IGP reviews security arrangements at Quarantine Center Multan

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday said that foolproof security was being ensured regarding quarantine centers and health centers established across the province for patients of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday said that foolproof security was being ensured regarding quarantine centers and health centers established across the province for patients of coronavirus.

He said that police officers and officials had been directed to take preventive measures against coronavirus so that police force could be protected from this virus.

He expressed these views during a visit to Quarantine Center Industrial State in Multan, said a spokesman for IGP.

RPO Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan briefed Inspector General about law and order and security arrangements in this regard.

The IGP issued directions to RPO that all police officials deputed at public places should be provided with masks and hand gloves, adding that in case of any positive result of corona in any police officer or official, he should be given complete treatment, the spokesman said.