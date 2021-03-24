UrduPoint.com
IGP Reviews Security Arrangements At Red Zone

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

IGP reviews security arrangements at Red Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Wednesday visited Red Zone here and reviewed the security arrangements.

He examined all the checkpoints leading to the Red Zone and met with the deployed staff to encourage them.

Senior Supretendent of Police (SSP) Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir apprised the IGP over checking procedure and other security measures.

Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman directed the deployed staff to stay alert during duty hours and asked them to ensure foolproof security of important buildings, offices and embassies present at the area.

All the officers and Jawans on duty must wear bulletproof jackets, helmets and surgical masks to avoid any untoward situation, he added.

"No negligence will be tolerated in that regard," the IGP strictly warned.

