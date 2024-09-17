IGP reviews security arrangements for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presided over an important meeting to review the security measures for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in which all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs of the province participated through video link.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said on Monday that on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1,581 celebrations and 2,467 processions and rallies will be held across the province. More than 55,000 officers and personnel of the Punjab Police will be deployed on security duties as well as more than 10,000 officers, officials and volunteers will also be deputed.

The IGP directed RPOs, DPOs, commissioners and deputy commissioner to review the security of all programmes including the routes and rallies of 12th of Rabi Awwal processions.

He said that in view of the current situation in the country, the security of 12th of Rabiul Awwal programmes is very important, clear the sensitive spots and flash points ahead of time with the consultation and understanding of all stakeholders. Usman Anwar directed to keep a close watch on terrorists, miscreants and anti-national elements.

Senior officers including Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations and DIG Operations Punjab were present in the meeting.