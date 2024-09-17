Open Menu

IGP Reviews Security Arrangements For 12th Of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 12:00 AM

IGP reviews security arrangements for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presided over an important meeting to review the security measures for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in which all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs of the province participated through video link.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said on Monday that on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1,581 celebrations and 2,467 processions and rallies will be held across the province. More than 55,000 officers and personnel of the Punjab Police will be deployed on security duties as well as more than 10,000 officers, officials and volunteers will also be deputed.

The IGP directed RPOs, DPOs, commissioners and deputy commissioner to review the security of all programmes including the routes and rallies of 12th of Rabi Awwal processions.

He said that in view of the current situation in the country, the security of 12th of Rabiul Awwal programmes is very important, clear the sensitive spots and flash points ahead of time with the consultation and understanding of all stakeholders. Usman Anwar directed to keep a close watch on terrorists, miscreants and anti-national elements.

Senior officers including Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations and DIG Operations Punjab were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Punjab All

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

8 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

8 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

11 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

15 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan