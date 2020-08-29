UrduPoint.com
IGP Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:51 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday visited Haripur and reviewed security arrangements for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday visited Haripur and reviewed security arrangements for Muharram.

He was briefed by Deputy Inspector General Hazara (DIG), Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman about the arrangements made for peaceful observance of Muharram.

He was informed that 65 processions would be taken out from various areas of Haripur and 190 Majalis would be held in the city.

DIG Hazara told that police and units of Elite and Reserve Force have been deputed to provide foolproof security to Muharram processions.

IGP also visited Police Control Room and directed police authorities to further enhance security and monitor exit and entry points of the district.

He also urged people and ulema to help police and play their role in promoting mutual tolerance and confidence.

