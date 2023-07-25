IGP reviews security arrangements for Muharram in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police(IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Tuesday visited Dera Ismail Khan to review security arrangements made for maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram in the district.

According to the Dera police spokesman on arrival at Range CTD Office here, DIG Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisrani and other senior police officers welcomed the IGP and a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute.

The IGP visited the Monitoring Control Room set up in Range CTD Office Dera where the RPO and the DPO Dera briefed the KP police chief about various issues pertaining to the mourning processions' routes, and security arrangements.

He informed that security cameras had been installed to monitor the mourning processions' routes, movements of all processions and majalis.

Besides, he said that a coordination cell had been established to ensure strong and effective coordination among the relevant official departments and added that it would help to keep an eye on the entire situation and ensure peace and order in the district.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over the monitoring system and security arrangements made for Muharram.