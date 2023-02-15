IGP reviews security measures at Sarband Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Inspector General, Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday visited the Sarband Police Station in Peshawar to review the security measures taken by the police.

The Capital City Police Officer, Muhammad Ijaz Khan also accompanied the IGP on the visit.

During the visit, the IGP inspected various parts of the police station and met with the officials on duty to learn about the problems and difficulties faced by them during duty. He appreciated the professional spirit of the policemen and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

The IGP also reviewed the monitoring system of CCTV cameras installed in the police station and directed the police to carefully review the security measures taken to thwart any possible attack by miscreants.

The Capital City Police Officer briefed the IGP about the security measures taken at the police station.

The IGP appreciated the high morale and dedication of the police station staff and the senior police officials concerned. He also directed the authorities to provide all possible facilities to the policemen.