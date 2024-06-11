IGP Reviews Security Measures For Chinese Nationals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, announced on Tuesday that the Special Protection Unit (SPU) will ensure comprehensive and foolproof security for Chinese citizens residing and working in the province.
During a review meeting focused on the security arrangements for Chinese nationals, IGP Sindh emphasized that the responsibility for security clearance at the provincial level, as well as in residential areas of Chinese nationals, rests with the district police.
Ghulam Nabi directed the relevant units and departments to immediately allocate additional personnel to the SPU. He also ordered a thorough security audit of the residences, workplaces, and project locations associated with Chinese residents, experts, and staff.
The IGP announced the formation of a four-member committee to oversee the security of Chinese nationals' residences and movements.
This committee will include the Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGPs) from Headquarters, Establishment, SPU, and Special Branch. The committee will regularly review and update security measures in accordance with established rules and regulations.
In the meeting, DIGP SPU provided an in-depth briefing on the current security measures and strategies implemented for the protection of Chinese nationals at the provincial level.
The meeting, held at the Central Police Office in Karachi, was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Additional IGP Karachi and DIGPs from the Counter-Terrorism Department, Special Branch, SPU, Headquarters, Traffic, South Zone, Training, and other senior police officers.
