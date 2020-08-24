UrduPoint.com
IGP Reviews Security Measures For Peaceful Observance Of Muharram

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

IGP reviews security measures for peaceful observance of Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, IGP KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday through a video link conference held at CPO Peshawar reviewed security steps put in place for peaceful observance of Muharram in the province.

In the conference he also took input from the RPOs and issued further necessary instructions for an effective halt to the menace of terrorism and sectarianism.

Additional IGP Headquarters, Commandant Elite Force, DIGs Special Branch, Operations, Commandant FRP and DIG Finance attended the conference.

On this occasion law and order in general and security steps regarding Muharram were thoroughly reviewed.

IGP was briefed about the number and timing of Muharram processions and strict security measures adopted for this purpose.

The IGP said that peaceful observance of Muharram was a big challenge and vowed that stringent security measures would be put in place and with an active support of other Law Enforcing Agencies peace and tranquility would be maintained at all cost.

The IGP briefed about the deployed strength and food and accommodation facilities of the jawans and directed the RPOs to ensure provision of quality food and proper accommodation to them.

He asked from the senior police officers about their confronting problems and difficulties with regard to security arrangements for Muharram.

The RPOs informed that they have already been provided required strength and needed resources and assured that law and order would be maintained at all costs during Muharram.

The IGP KP also briefed himself from the DPOs Bajaur and Kurram in respect of prevailing situation in their respective districts and directed them to keep close liaison with armed forces and Frontier Constabulary so as to get rid of the menace of sectarianism and terrorism.

