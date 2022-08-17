UrduPoint.com

IGP Reviews Security Measures For Upcoming Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 09:55 PM

IGP reviews security measures for upcoming elections

Security arrangements for second phase of municipal elections in Karachi and Hyderabad were reviewed at a meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Security arrangements for second phase of municipal elections in Karachi and Hyderabad were reviewed at a meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon here on Wednesday.

He was given a detailed briefing on the security plans at the zonal/district level for second phase of the local bodies elections and the by-elections to be held in NA-245.

The IGP Sindh said that the security should not only be kept on high alert in the second phase of the local bodies election, but all matters and measures like security monitoring, police patrolling and strict surveillance should also be ensured.

Similar measures should be taken on the occasion of by-elections, he said.

Memon said that security and deployment should be ensured as per the plans in all the polling stations to ensure a peaceful environment.

He said that the manpower available at the district level should be regularly briefed about their responsibilities, besides, the QRF platoons should be kept ready and alert all the time in the respective districts to deal with possible emergency situations.

He gave clear instructions to the officers that for complete police control over the law and order situation, mutual relations should be strengthened at the district level, while also directing them to ensure advance intelligence collection and well coordinated sharing of all information under the Special Branch of Police and timely follow-up.

AIG Karachi Javed Akhtar Odhu, DIG Special Branch, DIGS & ESD, DIG RAF, DIG Training, DIG Establishment, Zonal DIGs, AIG Finance, District SSPs Karachi, SP Intelligence Special Branch attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Police Law And Order Alert Hyderabad All NA-245

Recent Stories

Russia Reliable Energy Supplier, No Matter What US ..

Russia Reliable Energy Supplier, No Matter What US Says - Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Canada Loans $348Mln to Ukraine to Purchase Winter ..

Canada Loans $348Mln to Ukraine to Purchase Winter Heating Fuel - Finance Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Dozens of villages affected by floods in Nasirabad ..

Dozens of villages affected by floods in Nasirabad: DC

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs commencement of joint surve ..

Prime Minister directs commencement of joint survey over flood losses from Baloc ..

2 minutes ago
 Cosmonaut Artemyev Returns to ISS From Spacewalk D ..

Cosmonaut Artemyev Returns to ISS From Spacewalk Due to Battery Issues

7 minutes ago
 Gender equality vital for societal development : S ..

Gender equality vital for societal development : Senator Samina

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.