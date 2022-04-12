IGP reviews traffic plan for Eid shopping

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review traffic plan in the provincial capital.

SSP Traffic briefed the IGP about the traffic management plan put in place in Quetta and its adjacent areas.

While addressing the meeting, the IGP said that in order to ensure smooth traffic in the city, a traffic awareness drive may be launched to sensitize the public about the traffic plan mainly devised for Eid Shopping.

"Additional deployment of the police personnel may also be ensured," he further directed.

It may be mentioned here that every year, in the last Ashra of the Ramzan, traffic mess in the city causes great inconvenience for the dwellers of the Quetta city.