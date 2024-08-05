IGP rewards Rs10m to 100 injured Ghazis'

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has provided outstanding recognition to the brave "Ghazi" officers of Punjab Police who were injured by bullets from criminal elements while safeguarding citizens' lives and properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has provided outstanding recognition to the brave "Ghazi" officers of Punjab Police who were injured by bullets from criminal elements while safeguarding citizens' lives and properties.

The IGP issued 10 million rupees for 100 Ghazi police officers, with each officer receiving 100,000 rupees.

Spokesperson for the Punjab police on Monday said that among the recipients of this cash award, a courageous officer who sustained six gunshot wounds was at the top of the list. Nine Ghazi officers each suffered three gunshot wounds in the line of duty, while 25 Ghazi officers received two gunshots each during encounters with dangerous criminals.

Additionally, 65 Ghazi officers were each hit by a bullet while performing duties.

Dr Usman said that the police department was providing all possible support for the best treatment and swift recovery of the Ghazi officers. He noted that the brave officers were being awarded Ghazi Medals. Dr. Anwar emphasised that Punjab police was a guardian force of 1,638 brave martyrs and more than 1,700 brave Ghazi officers. He further said that the welfare of Ghazi officers and their families was a top priority, and all available resources were being utilised to ensure their excellent medical care and well-being.