IGP Rizvi Approves Promotion Of 57 ICT Police Officers

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 09:40 PM

IGP Rizvi approves promotion of 57 ICT Police officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, have promoted 57 officers to higher ranks, reaffirming the department’s commitment to merit and professionalism.

An official told APP on Tuesday that a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held to ensure transparency and merit in the promotion process for vacant positions within the Islamabad Police.

He said senior police officers reviewed the service records of eligible personnel during the meeting. As a result, 20 Head Constables were promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 26 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted to Sub-Inspectors, and 11 Sub-Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Inspector.

IGP Rizvi emphasized that departmental promotion is a symbol of increased responsibility and trust, and that promotion is the fundamental right of every police officer.

IGP Rizvi expressed confidence that the newly promoted officers would fulfill their duties with sincerity and integrity, serving with full dedication to uphold the legacy of the martyrs and heroes of the department.

