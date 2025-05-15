IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Thursday chaired a command conference at the Central Police Office, where he announced the launch of a dedicated tourist police unit and issued a series of directives to improve policing standards, traffic management, and public safety across the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Thursday chaired a command conference at the Central Police Office, where he announced the launch of a dedicated tourist police unit and issued a series of directives to improve policing standards, traffic management, and public safety across the capital.

An official told APP that the command conference was attended by all DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, and SPs. IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance of all officers and issued directives to ensure 100% implementation of orders and assigned tasks.

During the conference, IGP Rizvi instructed officers to upgrade all checkposts and deploy young police officers at these points, ensuring polite interactions with citizens while maintaining robust security. He emphasized the importance of coordination and teamwork, stressing that no negligence in duty would be tolerated.

He further directed all officers to uphold the high values and principles of Islamabad Police. He also reviewed various awareness campaigns and initiatives launched by Islamabad Police, instructing officers to improve the police reporting system. Progress reports on future special awareness campaigns must be submitted to IGP every six hours.

The IGP also reviewed the traffic system in the Federal capital and directed the CTO, Islamabad, to immediately eliminate illegal parking at business centers, shopping malls, and markets. Illegal parking will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and officers must conduct a strict crackdown to maintain traffic flow.

To ensure effective patrolling, IGP Rizvi ordered improvements in the discipline and operations of the Dolphin Squad and instructed that both male and female officers actively participate in the patrolling system.

A security and safety committee will be established within Islamabad Police. Security must be increased at important installations and high-security zones in the federal capital. Comprehensive search operations will be conducted against criminal and disruptive elements.

The IGP also directed a strong crackdown on beggars and legal action against those forcing others to beg.

Islamabad Police is set to launch a tourist police unit to guide and assist both local and international tourists, ensuring the timely resolution of their issues.

