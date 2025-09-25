IGP Rizvi Chairs Key Meeting To Review Police Administrative Affairs
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over an important meeting to review the administrative affairs of the force.
The meeting was attended by DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joya, AIG Logistics, and the Director Special Initiatives.
An official told APP on Thursday that the meeting focused on enhancing the operational capacity of the police force, ensuring efficient utilization of available resources, improving logistical support, and reviewing the progress of ongoing special initiatives.
The IGP Rizvi issued instructions for the timely provision of essential facilities to police personnel, stressing that officers must be equipped with proper resources to discharge their professional duties effectively.
Addressing the officers, IG emphasized that standards of public service should be elevated through reforms and the adoption of modern technology.
During the meeting, the Director Special Initiatives briefed the IGP Rizvi on developmental and welfare projects, while the logistics wing was directed to ensure transparent and efficient delivery of equipment and facilities to all field units, so that administrative affairs could be managed in a professional manner.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Sukkur holds meeting to prepare for upcoming polio campaign53 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt for Pakistan Army to conduct survey of flood damage55 seconds ago
-
15 free electric scooters disbursed among Intermediate position-holder students56 seconds ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs key meeting to review police administrative affairs58 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits Sindh museum, praises efforts to preserve cultural heritage1 minute ago
-
Public outreach program held in Jacobabad on federal ombudsman's directive1 minute ago
-
Negligence in cleanliness operation intolerable; District Manager FWMC1 minute ago
-
RPO visits RCCI, pledges to support business community1 minute ago
-
ICT Police tighten noose in Tarnol: 131 persons checked in grand operation11 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, UNO to expand full-scale partnership, tasks to achieve SDGS11 minutes ago
-
'Elements involved in LPG gas refilling business being eliminated'11 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s role will never be forgotten: Lt Gen (Retd) Afzal11 minutes ago