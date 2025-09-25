IGP Rizvi chairs key meeting to review police administrative affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over an important meeting to review the administrative affairs of the force.

The meeting was attended by DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joya, AIG Logistics, and the Director Special Initiatives.

An official told APP on Thursday that the meeting focused on enhancing the operational capacity of the police force, ensuring efficient utilization of available resources, improving logistical support, and reviewing the progress of ongoing special initiatives.

The IGP Rizvi issued instructions for the timely provision of essential facilities to police personnel, stressing that officers must be equipped with proper resources to discharge their professional duties effectively.

Addressing the officers, IG emphasized that standards of public service should be elevated through reforms and the adoption of modern technology.

During the meeting, the Director Special Initiatives briefed the IGP Rizvi on developmental and welfare projects, while the logistics wing was directed to ensure transparent and efficient delivery of equipment and facilities to all field units, so that administrative affairs could be managed in a professional manner.

APP/rzr-mkz