Open Menu

IGP Rizvi Chairs Key Meeting To Review Police Administrative Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

IGP Rizvi chairs key meeting to review police administrative affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over an important meeting to review the administrative affairs of the force.

The meeting was attended by DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joya, AIG Logistics, and the Director Special Initiatives.

An official told APP on Thursday that the meeting focused on enhancing the operational capacity of the police force, ensuring efficient utilization of available resources, improving logistical support, and reviewing the progress of ongoing special initiatives.

The IGP Rizvi issued instructions for the timely provision of essential facilities to police personnel, stressing that officers must be equipped with proper resources to discharge their professional duties effectively.

Addressing the officers, IG emphasized that standards of public service should be elevated through reforms and the adoption of modern technology.

During the meeting, the Director Special Initiatives briefed the IGP Rizvi on developmental and welfare projects, while the logistics wing was directed to ensure transparent and efficient delivery of equipment and facilities to all field units, so that administrative affairs could be managed in a professional manner.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

17 minutes ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

25 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

2 hours ago
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

2 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan