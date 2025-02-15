Open Menu

IGP Rizvi Chairs Meeting On Crime Control, Security Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM

IGP Rizvi chairs meeting on crime control, security measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired high-level meetings to review crime control and security arrangements in the Federal capital on Saturday.

An official told APP that Senior police officials, including DIG Headquarters/Security Syed Ali Raza, DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, SSPs, SPs, and other officers, attended the meetings.

He said during the meeting, IGP Rizvi reviewed the overall arrangements to ensure complete security in the federal capital and prevent crime. IG Rizvi issued orders to senior police officers to ensure effective security measures for the transportation of important institutions, ambassadors, embassies, other domestic and foreign dignitaries, state guests, and important delegations located in the high-security zone.

On this occasion, IG Rizvi emphasized that the entrances and exits of important buildings and embassies located in the high-security zone should be monitored by the Safe City Islamabad cameras. The security of foreign ambassadors and delegations in the federal capital is a top priority for Islamabad Police.

IGP Rizvi also reviewed the steps taken to combat crime in the federal capital. IG instructed all officers to intensify efforts to combat crime, ensure public safety and improve the law-and-order situation. All officers should implement prompt and effective measures to prevent theft, robbery, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes by utilizing modern technology and sharing intelligence.

Furthermore, IG Rizvi ordered officers to handle cases under investigation based on merit, submit challans with solid evidence to the competent courts, and ensure that criminals are punished in as many courts as possible. The arrests of apprehended members of criminal gangs should be prioritized.

IGP Rizvi further stated that maximum arrests of declared suspects should be made. The protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

11 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

11 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

1 hour ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

2 hours ago
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

2 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

2 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

3 hours ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan