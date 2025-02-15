IGP Rizvi Chairs Meeting On Crime Control, Security Measures
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired high-level meetings to review crime control and security arrangements in the Federal capital on Saturday.
An official told APP that Senior police officials, including DIG Headquarters/Security Syed Ali Raza, DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, SSPs, SPs, and other officers, attended the meetings.
He said during the meeting, IGP Rizvi reviewed the overall arrangements to ensure complete security in the federal capital and prevent crime. IG Rizvi issued orders to senior police officers to ensure effective security measures for the transportation of important institutions, ambassadors, embassies, other domestic and foreign dignitaries, state guests, and important delegations located in the high-security zone.
On this occasion, IG Rizvi emphasized that the entrances and exits of important buildings and embassies located in the high-security zone should be monitored by the Safe City Islamabad cameras. The security of foreign ambassadors and delegations in the federal capital is a top priority for Islamabad Police.
IGP Rizvi also reviewed the steps taken to combat crime in the federal capital. IG instructed all officers to intensify efforts to combat crime, ensure public safety and improve the law-and-order situation. All officers should implement prompt and effective measures to prevent theft, robbery, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes by utilizing modern technology and sharing intelligence.
Furthermore, IG Rizvi ordered officers to handle cases under investigation based on merit, submit challans with solid evidence to the competent courts, and ensure that criminals are punished in as many courts as possible. The arrests of apprehended members of criminal gangs should be prioritized.
IGP Rizvi further stated that maximum arrests of declared suspects should be made. The protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.
