IGP Rizvi Chairs Operational Commanders Conference, Reviews Police Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired the Operational Commanders Conference with DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joya, DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, SSPs, Zonal SPs and the Director IT to review overall police performance, security measures, use of technology and public facilitation projects.

An official told APP on Sunday that the conference, held at the Central Police Office, was attended by senior officers including DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joya, DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, SSPs, Zonal SPs, and the Director IT.

He said the IGP directed all officers to give top priority to serving citizens and ensuring effective enforcement of law. He emphasized improving measures according to modern requirements and strengthening coordination among all operational commanders.

IGP Rizvi instructed officers to intensify actions against criminal elements, expand the scope of the “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign, and provide more online services for citizens’ convenience. He also stressed that training of police officers should be further improved to enhance their capacity.

He said Islamabad Police is determined to protect the lives and property of citizens and maintain peace in the Federal capital at all costs. He directed commanders to ensure strict accountability within the force while also focusing on the welfare of their subordinates, with daily briefings to maintain discipline and coordination./APP-rzr-mkz

