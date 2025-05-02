Open Menu

IGP Rizvi Directs Use Of Modern Technology To Strengthen Investigations And Surveillance

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 09:36 PM

IGP Rizvi directs use of modern technology to strengthen investigations and surveillance

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office on Friday to review law and order, crime prevention strategies, and the performance of the investigation wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office on Friday to review law and order, crime prevention strategies, and the performance of the investigation wing.

An official told APP that the meeting was attended by DIG Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, SSP Operations Shoaib Khan, and other senior officers.

IG Rizvi held a detailed discussion on enhancing the investigation process, adopting modern surveillance methods, and strengthening measures to maintain peace in the city.

IG Rizvi directives were issued to make investigations more effective and to accelerate the arrest of absconders involved in ongoing cases.

IG Rizvi emphasized that investigations must be conducted using modern technology to meet current challenges, and pending cases should be resolved strictly on merit.

IG said the renewal of the investigation wing aims to ensure timely and merit-based resolution of criminal cases, enabling a stronger grip on criminal elements to help eliminate crime from society.

IG Rizvi also instructed officials to upgrade Safe City Islamabad operations, improve the surveillance and monitoring system across the city, and apply advanced techniques to enhance the effectiveness of CCTV cameras.

IG said that through better utilization of Safe City cameras, monitoring of criminal activities could be tightened, and the overall security of the district could be ensured.

IGP Rizvi directed all officers to serve the public with dedication and provide every possible assistance to citizens, adding that the protection of life and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration

7 minutes ago
 Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

7 minutes ago
 A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, ..

A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory wor ..

10 minutes ago
 Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ..

Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ethics of influencer marketing ..

10 minutes ago
 UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading ..

UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading Emirati Women Creatives to Sup ..

10 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

12 minutes ago
Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional ..

Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional Fervour in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of ..

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dha ..

26 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Meets Pakista ..

26 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Jour ..

Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Journalism" and "Youth Emerging St ..

13 minutes ago
 NICVD offers free Life-Saving Heart surgeries to P ..

NICVD offers free Life-Saving Heart surgeries to Pakistani siblings referred bac ..

59 seconds ago
 Special safety campaign launched for students

Special safety campaign launched for students

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan