IGP Rizvi directs use of modern technology to strengthen investigations and surveillance

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office on Friday to review law and order, crime prevention strategies, and the performance of the investigation wing
An official told APP that the meeting was attended by DIG Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, SSP Operations Shoaib Khan, and other senior officers.
An official told APP that the meeting was attended by DIG Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, SSP Operations Shoaib Khan, and other senior officers.
IG Rizvi held a detailed discussion on enhancing the investigation process, adopting modern surveillance methods, and strengthening measures to maintain peace in the city.
IG Rizvi directives were issued to make investigations more effective and to accelerate the arrest of absconders involved in ongoing cases.
IG Rizvi emphasized that investigations must be conducted using modern technology to meet current challenges, and pending cases should be resolved strictly on merit.
IG said the renewal of the investigation wing aims to ensure timely and merit-based resolution of criminal cases, enabling a stronger grip on criminal elements to help eliminate crime from society.
IG Rizvi also instructed officials to upgrade Safe City Islamabad operations, improve the surveillance and monitoring system across the city, and apply advanced techniques to enhance the effectiveness of CCTV cameras.
IG said that through better utilization of Safe City cameras, monitoring of criminal activities could be tightened, and the overall security of the district could be ensured.
IGP Rizvi directed all officers to serve the public with dedication and provide every possible assistance to citizens, adding that the protection of life and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
