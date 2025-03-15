IGP Rizvi Given Additional Charge As MD Of National Police Foundation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has been given additional charge as the Managing Director (MD) of the National Police Foundation (NPF) Pakistan.
A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that the IG Rizvi formally assumed charge as MD of the National Police Foundation, where he will oversee welfare initiatives for police personnel and their families across Pakistan alongside his responsibilities as IGP Islamabad. He said Rizvi’s leadership marks the beginning of a new era for the Foundation, as he aims to introduce modern innovations similar to those he implemented in Islamabad Police.
After taking charge, MD NPF Rizvi held several meetings with officers of the Foundation, reviewing policies related to the welfare of police personnel and their families.
He issued directives to ensure the effective implementation of welfare programs.
Rizvi said new projects will be launched for the families of police martyrs, veterans, and officers, while the Foundation will be equipped with modern technology to update records and extend benefits to all martyrs and veterans of Pakistan Police. He emphasized that welfare initiatives would remain a top priority.
Furthermore, he directed officers to take steps for providing residential facilities to police officers in the future.
MD Rizvi also held meetings with officials from the IT, Technical, Legal, and Accounts departments of the Foundation. He said the IT section and other departments will be modernized to meet contemporary needs, urging officers to expedite the completion of ongoing projects for the benefit of the police force.
