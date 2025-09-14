Open Menu

IGP Rizvi Honours Bhara Kahu SHO For Swift Rescue Of Abducted Trader

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM

IGP Rizvi honours Bhara Kahu SHO for swift rescue of abducted trader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi awarded SHO Bhara Kahu Chaudhry Rafaqat Gujar with a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize for swiftly rescuing a kidnapped trader from the clutches of abductors.

An official told APP on Sunday that a few days ago, local trader Nadeem Aslam was abducted by unidentified kidnappers from the Bhara Kahu area. Upon receiving the report, SHO Rafaqat Gujar, along with his team, immediately launched an operation. Using advanced technology and timely strategy, the police traced the victim in a short span of time and recovered him safely during a successful raid.

The official added that the police’s professionalism and bravery ensured that no untoward incident occurred during the rescue.

At a ceremony held at Police Headquarters, IGP Rizvi lauded SHO Rafaqat Gujar’s performance, calling it a reflection of ICT Police’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

“Such officers are the pride of the force who risk their lives in service of the people,” the IGP remarked.

Representatives of the trader community present at the ceremony expressed satisfaction and gratitude over the timely rescue, saying the successful action restored public confidence and sent a strong message that ICT Police is fully capable of taking decisive action against criminals at any moment.

Local trader Anis Satti told APP that the swift recovery of Nadeem Aslam has reassured the entire business community. “We feel safer knowing the police are standing by us with such dedication and courage,” he said./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

46 minutes ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

3 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

14 hours ago
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

15 hours ago
 UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in C ..

UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile

15 hours ago
 UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint ..

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

15 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebra ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

16 hours ago
 UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership ..

UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership in 2025

16 hours ago
 Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan