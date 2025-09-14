IGP Rizvi Honours Bhara Kahu SHO For Swift Rescue Of Abducted Trader
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi awarded SHO Bhara Kahu Chaudhry Rafaqat Gujar with a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize for swiftly rescuing a kidnapped trader from the clutches of abductors.
An official told APP on Sunday that a few days ago, local trader Nadeem Aslam was abducted by unidentified kidnappers from the Bhara Kahu area. Upon receiving the report, SHO Rafaqat Gujar, along with his team, immediately launched an operation. Using advanced technology and timely strategy, the police traced the victim in a short span of time and recovered him safely during a successful raid.
The official added that the police’s professionalism and bravery ensured that no untoward incident occurred during the rescue.
At a ceremony held at Police Headquarters, IGP Rizvi lauded SHO Rafaqat Gujar’s performance, calling it a reflection of ICT Police’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens.
“Such officers are the pride of the force who risk their lives in service of the people,” the IGP remarked.
Representatives of the trader community present at the ceremony expressed satisfaction and gratitude over the timely rescue, saying the successful action restored public confidence and sent a strong message that ICT Police is fully capable of taking decisive action against criminals at any moment.
Local trader Anis Satti told APP that the swift recovery of Nadeem Aslam has reassured the entire business community. “We feel safer knowing the police are standing by us with such dedication and courage,” he said./APP-rzr-mkz
