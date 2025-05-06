IGP Rizvi honours police teams with 10 mln for solving high-profile cases

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with DIG Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq, awarded Rs10 million and certificates of appreciation to police teams for successfully solving several high-profile cases, including the kidnapping of a three-year-old child, the murder of Ishtiaq Abbasi, a double homicide involving two women, and the abduction and murder of a youth named Hamza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with DIG Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq, awarded Rs10 million and certificates of appreciation to police teams for successfully solving several high-profile cases, including the kidnapping of a three-year-old child, the murder of Ishtiaq Abbasi, a double homicide involving two women, and the abduction and murder of a youth named Hamza.

An official told APP on Tuesday that a formal ceremony was held at Police Lines Headquarters to honor the officers. The event was attended by IGP Rizvi, all divisional DIGs, SSPs, SPs, and other officers and personnel.

He said earlier this year, a citizen, Ishtiaq Abbasi, was killed by drug dealers in the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station. Two women were murdered in the Lohi Bher area, while a case of abduction and murder of a youth named Hamza was registered at Aabpara Police Station. In another case, a three-year-old child was abducted from the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.

He said taking serious notice of these high-profile crimes, IGP Rizvi had formed special investigation teams under the supervision of DIG Islamabad and the leadership of SSP Operations, SSP Investigations, and SSP CTD.

He said the teams worked day and night and successfully arrested all accused involved in the murder cases. The kidnapped child was also safely recovered and reunited with his family, while the abductors were apprehended.

IG Rizvi praised the efforts of the police, saying, “We are thankful for these recent successes of Islamabad Police, which have strengthened our ranks and enabled us to deliver justice efficiently. These achievements reflect the collective efforts of all law enforcement agencies across Pakistan.”

IG Rizvi added, “You should all be proud. Allah has blessed you with the ability to think and act swiftly. Your eyes stayed awake for 72 hours, your feet traveled across provinces, and your courage, teamwork, and dedication are unmatched.”

IG paid tribute to the police teams for their performance in handling cases of abduction, ransom, and murder, as well as for arresting those responsible.

All officers and personnel present expressed pride in receiving the rewards and reaffirmed their commitment to perform their duties with the same dedication and spirit in the future.

