Open Menu

IGP Rizvi Honours Police Teams With 10 Mln For Solving High-profile Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

IGP Rizvi honours police teams with 10 mln for solving high-profile cases

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with DIG Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq, awarded Rs10 million and certificates of appreciation to police teams for successfully solving several high-profile cases, including the kidnapping of a three-year-old child, the murder of Ishtiaq Abbasi, a double homicide involving two women, and the abduction and murder of a youth named Hamza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with DIG Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq, awarded Rs10 million and certificates of appreciation to police teams for successfully solving several high-profile cases, including the kidnapping of a three-year-old child, the murder of Ishtiaq Abbasi, a double homicide involving two women, and the abduction and murder of a youth named Hamza.

An official told APP on Tuesday that a formal ceremony was held at Police Lines Headquarters to honor the officers. The event was attended by IGP Rizvi, all divisional DIGs, SSPs, SPs, and other officers and personnel.

He said earlier this year, a citizen, Ishtiaq Abbasi, was killed by drug dealers in the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station. Two women were murdered in the Lohi Bher area, while a case of abduction and murder of a youth named Hamza was registered at Aabpara Police Station. In another case, a three-year-old child was abducted from the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.

He said taking serious notice of these high-profile crimes, IGP Rizvi had formed special investigation teams under the supervision of DIG Islamabad and the leadership of SSP Operations, SSP Investigations, and SSP CTD.

He said the teams worked day and night and successfully arrested all accused involved in the murder cases. The kidnapped child was also safely recovered and reunited with his family, while the abductors were apprehended.

IG Rizvi praised the efforts of the police, saying, “We are thankful for these recent successes of Islamabad Police, which have strengthened our ranks and enabled us to deliver justice efficiently. These achievements reflect the collective efforts of all law enforcement agencies across Pakistan.”

IG Rizvi added, “You should all be proud. Allah has blessed you with the ability to think and act swiftly. Your eyes stayed awake for 72 hours, your feet traveled across provinces, and your courage, teamwork, and dedication are unmatched.”

IG paid tribute to the police teams for their performance in handling cases of abduction, ransom, and murder, as well as for arresting those responsible.

All officers and personnel present expressed pride in receiving the rewards and reaffirmed their commitment to perform their duties with the same dedication and spirit in the future.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

1 minute ago
 Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorist ..

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack

2 minutes ago
 Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamab ..

Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

2 minutes ago
 CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern ..

CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology

2 minutes ago
 RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness driv ..

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

2 minutes ago
 CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, ..

CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..

2 minutes ago
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to f ..

Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

5 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on vict ..

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..

5 minutes ago
 Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, ..

Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi me ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan