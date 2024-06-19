IGP Rizvi Lauds Islamabad Police For Performing Duty With Dedication In Extreme Heat
Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday appreciated the Capital Police for performing duty during Eid-ul-Azha days with dedication and diligence in extreme heat while wearing bulletproof jackets.
Due to effective security measures of the police, no untoward incident took place in the city, he said in a statement.
The IGP further lauded the police that their vigilance had helped curbed one-wheeling and reckless motorcycle stunts by the youth on city roads, which, otherwise, were a norm during Eid days.
Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that the IGP himself took rounds of the city during Eid days to inspect police checkpoints and public parks in order to ensure security arrangements.
He said the IGP commended DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza and the police force for ensuring effective security arrangements across the city.
"DIG Ali Raza personally oversaw all security operations. Special police units were deployed around public parks, and Safe City cameras ensured effective monitoring," the spokesperson added.
