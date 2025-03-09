IGP Rizvi Orders To Enhance Security At Mosques, Imambargahs During Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reviewed security arrangements at various mosques and imambargahs across the city during Iftar, Suhoor, and prayer times.
A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that IGP Rizvi visited multiple locations, inspected security deployments, and met with police personnel on duty. He commended their dedication and instructed them to remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of worshipers.
On this occasion, he directed that no senior police officer should remain at home during Iftar and Suhoor. All DIGs, SSPs, and SPs must be present in the field to oversee security measures, he emphasized.
He warned that negligence in security duties will not be tolerated and instructed senior officers to ensure that all personnel arrive at their designated duty points on time.
Despite challenging weather conditions, police officers remain alert to protect the lives and property of citizens, he noted. "Their true act of worship is safeguarding the city and its people," he added.
He urged all officers to consider their duties as a form of devotion and stressed that any lapse in security at mosques and imambargahs would not be tolerated.
APP-rzr-mkz
