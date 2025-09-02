IGP Rizvi Reviews Performance of All Divisions, Issues Strict Directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held separate meetings with officers of the Operations, Traffic, Security, Headquarters, Safe City, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Riot, Dolphin Force, and Special Protection Unit (SPU), where detailed performance reports of each division were presented.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance of all units and noted a significant decrease in the crime rate this year due to the adoption of modern policing methods. He emphasized that the Safe City Islamabad project is playing an effective role in crime prevention, identification of suspects, and traffic enforcement.

He said that the traffic system is steadily improving with further steps being taken to ensure smooth flow, while the Anti-Riot Force is undergoing daily training sessions.

The IGP praised the professionalism of the investigation system and directed enhanced coordination among all divisions.

He said IGP Rizvi instructed officers to prioritize resolution of citizens’ complaints and warned that land grabbers, drug dealers, and illegal display of weapons will not be tolerated. He directed strict crackdowns against such elements and ordered training units to introduce new courses to improve the force’s skills.

Later, the IGP Rizvi , accompanied by Chief Traffic Officer Hamzah Humayun, visited Red Zone checkposts, where he inspected security measures at entry and exit points. He directed officers on duty to conduct effective checking of all individuals and vehicles, deal with any suspicious activity immediately, and maintain courteous behavior with citizens./APP-rzr-mkz