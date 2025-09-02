Open Menu

IGP Rizvi Reviews Performance Of All Divisions, Issues Strict Directives

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM

IGP Rizvi Reviews Performance of All Divisions, Issues Strict Directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held separate meetings with officers of the Operations, Traffic, Security, Headquarters, Safe City, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Riot, Dolphin Force, and Special Protection Unit (SPU), where detailed performance reports of each division were presented.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance of all units and noted a significant decrease in the crime rate this year due to the adoption of modern policing methods. He emphasized that the Safe City Islamabad project is playing an effective role in crime prevention, identification of suspects, and traffic enforcement.

He said that the traffic system is steadily improving with further steps being taken to ensure smooth flow, while the Anti-Riot Force is undergoing daily training sessions.

The IGP praised the professionalism of the investigation system and directed enhanced coordination among all divisions.

He said IGP Rizvi instructed officers to prioritize resolution of citizens’ complaints and warned that land grabbers, drug dealers, and illegal display of weapons will not be tolerated. He directed strict crackdowns against such elements and ordered training units to introduce new courses to improve the force’s skills.

Later, the IGP Rizvi , accompanied by Chief Traffic Officer Hamzah Humayun, visited Red Zone checkposts, where he inspected security measures at entry and exit points. He directed officers on duty to conduct effective checking of all individuals and vehicles, deal with any suspicious activity immediately, and maintain courteous behavior with citizens./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

17 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

32 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

41 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

50 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

2 hours ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

2 hours ago
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

2 hours ago
 TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arr ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arrested over murder, abduction t ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

6 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan