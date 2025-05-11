IGP Rizvi Says Tech Integration Vital For Improved Public Service Delivery
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Sunday chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office to review the overall law and order situation and assess ongoing security arrangements.
An official told APP that the meeting was attended by DG Safe City Islamabad Shakir Hussain Dawar and AIG Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib.
IG Rizvi held a comprehensive discussion on the enhanced use of technology, improved public service facilitation, and the security landscape of the capital.
IG Rizvi directed all divisions to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and ensure the provision of safe, timely, and effective services to citizens.
IG Rizvi instructed the officers to adopt proactive strategies to maintain peace, protect public and private property, and prevent crime, emphasizing the use of all available resources.
IG Rizvi stressed the maximum use of modern techniques to deliver better services across all platforms, adding that peace establishment, crime control, and citizen facilitation remain the top priorities of Islamabad Police.
APP-rzr-mkz
