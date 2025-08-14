IGP Rizvi vows foolproof security in Independence Day message: “Your Safety, Our Honor”

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has extended warm Independence Day greetings to the people of Pakistan, pledging that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police will ensure foolproof security so citizens can celebrate the occasion with joy and peace under the slogan “Your Safety, Our Honor.”

In his message, the IGP said that August 14 symbolises the nation’s unity, sacrifices, and unwavering resolve for a free and sovereign Pakistan. “Today, as we mark the 78th Independence Day, the Islamabad Police stands united with the people to safeguard the spirit of freedom,” he stated.

The IGP said a comprehensive security plan had been enforced across the capital, deploying over 4,000 police officers and personnel at key locations, entry and exit points, and celebration venues. More than 350 Islamabad Traffic Police officers have also been deployed to maintain smooth traffic flow, guide road users, and implement the special traffic plan for the day.

Special patrol squads, snipers, and Counter-Terrorism Department teams have been mobilised, while Safe City cameras, the “Sky Eye” drone surveillance system, monitoring vans, and fully equipped control rooms will remain operational round the clock to ensure rapid response to any situation.

He appealed to citizens to fully cooperate with police, follow traffic guidelines, avoid aerial firing, one-wheeling, and other illegal activities, and immediately report any suspicious movement on the police helpline 15. “Your cooperation is our greatest strength in keeping the city safe,” he added.

“We are the heirs of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation,” IGP Rizvi said, adding that “the blood of our force is forever absorbed in this sacred soil, and it strengthens our resolve to protect our homeland at any cost.”

IGP Rizvi stressed that the Islamabad Police’s mission was not only to protect lives and property but also to create a secure environment for families to enjoy Independence Day celebrations without fear. “Together, we can make this day a true reflection of unity, discipline, and dignity,” he said.

The message concluded with the reaffirmation: “Your Safety, Our Honor — Our Promise to Pakistan.”/APP-rzr-mkz