IGP Rizvi Wins Praise For Surprise Visit, Orders Enhanced Public Facilitation
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the H-11 Police Khidmat Markaz, accompanied by AIG Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah and other senior officers.
An ITP official told APP that during the visit, the IGP reviewed the facilities and administrative affairs of the center and directed officers to ensure timely assistance and quality services for citizens. He also met with citizens present at the Khidmat Markaz, listened to their suggestions, and instructed staff to further improve guidance and facilitation for the public.
While reviewing the range of services, the IGP emphasized the need for modernization and enhancement of public service delivery. A visitor Iqbal at the Khidmat Markaz told APP that he had never seen such a courteous officer as Rizvi. “The IGP suddenly entered the center, listened to our problems with full attention, and immediately instructed the concerned officials to resolve them on the spot.
This gesture is truly commendable,” he said.
An elderly citizen Raja Naseem also expressed appreciation, saying the IGP’s direct interaction with the public was a rare and welcome step. “It gave us confidence that our voices are being heard at the highest level,” he remarked.
Under the “Open Door Policy,” Rizvi also held an open court at the Central Police Office, where he heard the problems of both citizens and police officers. He issued immediate instructions to the relevant officers to resolve all issues transparently, justly, and without delay.
He said that prompt, effective, and merit-based resolution of public issues remains his top priority. He urged all officers to promote people-friendly policing, maintain close monitoring of law and order across the city, and work towards making the police a more effective public service institution./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Rizvi wins praise for surprise visit, orders enhanced public facilitation23 seconds ago
-
UoT boosts student capacity with digital skills training25 seconds ago
-
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to strategic partnership, muslim unity28 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi police arrest nine members of four criminal gangs10 minutes ago
-
SAU holds 'Idea to Impact' workshop to boost agri-entrepreneurship20 minutes ago
-
Police launched crackdown against A-category drug traffickers20 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to discuss progress of projects under ADP20 minutes ago
-
AJK President, PM express grief over demise of ex AJK Minister Hanif Awan50 minutes ago
-
DC chairs awareness session regarding ongoing cervical cancer campaign50 minutes ago
-
Hearing in Gandapur’s liquor, arms case postponed, arrest warrants remain1 hour ago
-
Dhamial Police arrest PO in 2023 robbery-cum-murder case1 hour ago
-
DIG conducts orderly room at Range office SBA1 hour ago