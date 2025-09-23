IGP Rizvi wins praise for surprise visit, orders enhanced public facilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the H-11 Police Khidmat Markaz, accompanied by AIG Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah and other senior officers.

An ITP official told APP that during the visit, the IGP reviewed the facilities and administrative affairs of the center and directed officers to ensure timely assistance and quality services for citizens. He also met with citizens present at the Khidmat Markaz, listened to their suggestions, and instructed staff to further improve guidance and facilitation for the public.

While reviewing the range of services, the IGP emphasized the need for modernization and enhancement of public service delivery. A visitor Iqbal at the Khidmat Markaz told APP that he had never seen such a courteous officer as Rizvi. “The IGP suddenly entered the center, listened to our problems with full attention, and immediately instructed the concerned officials to resolve them on the spot.

This gesture is truly commendable,” he said.

An elderly citizen Raja Naseem also expressed appreciation, saying the IGP’s direct interaction with the public was a rare and welcome step. “It gave us confidence that our voices are being heard at the highest level,” he remarked.

Under the “Open Door Policy,” Rizvi also held an open court at the Central Police Office, where he heard the problems of both citizens and police officers. He issued immediate instructions to the relevant officers to resolve all issues transparently, justly, and without delay.

He said that prompt, effective, and merit-based resolution of public issues remains his top priority. He urged all officers to promote people-friendly policing, maintain close monitoring of law and order across the city, and work towards making the police a more effective public service institution./APP-rzr-mkz