UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Seeks Detail Report Into Killing Of MPA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

IGP seeks detail report into killing of MPA

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Saturday, taking notice of a firing incident took place in Naushahro Feroze wherein Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari was died, has sought detailed report from Deputy IGP Shaheed Benazirabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Saturday, taking notice of a firing incident took place in Naushahro Feroze wherein Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari was died, has sought detailed report from Deputy IGP Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Sindh Police chief ordered to ensure earliest arrest of the culprits involved, said a statement.

He asked to ensure effective investigation of the incident by proper collection of evidence from the spot and statements of the eyewitnesses.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam also ordered to enhance snap checking and patrolling in the area.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Died From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Supreme Head of the Un ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Balloon Team to launch Expo Dubai Balloon Fest ..

26 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi holds open court to address peoples ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops intensify Cordon and Search Operatio ..

2 minutes ago

Law minister visits GGDC Charsadda

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Meet at Munich Security Conferen ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.