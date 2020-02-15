IGP seeks detail report into killing of MPA

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Saturday, taking notice of a firing incident took place in Naushahro Feroze wherein Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari was died, has sought detailed report from Deputy IGP Shaheed Benazirabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Saturday, taking notice of a firing incident took place in Naushahro Feroze wherein Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari was died, has sought detailed report from Deputy IGP Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Sindh Police chief ordered to ensure earliest arrest of the culprits involved, said a statement.

He asked to ensure effective investigation of the incident by proper collection of evidence from the spot and statements of the eyewitnesses.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam also ordered to enhance snap checking and patrolling in the area.