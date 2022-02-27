IGP seeks report from CCPO Lahore over killing of 3 persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on incident of killing of three members of a family in Chung area of Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

IG Punjab directed DIG Investigation to investigate every aspect of the incident with the help of forensic evidence.

He said that immediate steps should be taken to identify and round up accused immediately. He said that justice should be provided to the affected families on priority basis.

As per the details, Lahore police have arrested the accused Babar and investigation into the incident is underway.