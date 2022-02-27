UrduPoint.com

IGP Seeks Report From CCPO Lahore Over Killing Of 3 Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 08:10 PM

IGP seeks report from CCPO Lahore over killing of 3 persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on incident of killing of three members of a family in Chung area of Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

IG Punjab directed DIG Investigation to investigate every aspect of the incident with the help of forensic evidence.

He said that immediate steps should be taken to identify and round up accused immediately. He said that justice should be provided to the affected families on priority basis.

As per the details, Lahore police have arrested the accused Babar and investigation into the incident is underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Family From

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

8 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

8 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

11 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>