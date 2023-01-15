IGP seeks report of Lodhran land dispute within 48 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) south Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan sought a report on Lodhran land dispute incident in which five persons were killed while ten were injured a day before.

Taking strict notice of the firing incident between two groups in Lodhran over a land dispute.

He appointed SP Investigation Bahawalpur Arslan Zahid as the inquiry officer and directed him to visit the site to ascertain the facts and submit a detailed report within 48 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that a dispute broke out between the Khawaja group and the Rakhiya Jutt group in the jurisdiction of Jalla Arrain police station of District Lodhran in which 5 persons were killed and 10 sustained injuries.

The Additional IGP Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and added that the culprits would be behind the bar soon.