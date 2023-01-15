UrduPoint.com

IGP Seeks Report Of Lodhran Land Dispute Within 48 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 07:20 PM

IGP seeks report of Lodhran land dispute within 48 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) south Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan sought a report on Lodhran land dispute incident in which five persons were killed while ten were injured a day before.

Taking strict notice of the firing incident between two groups in Lodhran over a land dispute.

He appointed SP Investigation Bahawalpur Arslan Zahid as the inquiry officer and directed him to visit the site to ascertain the facts and submit a detailed report within 48 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that a dispute broke out between the Khawaja group and the Rakhiya Jutt group in the jurisdiction of Jalla Arrain police station of District Lodhran in which 5 persons were killed and 10 sustained injuries.

The Additional IGP Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and added that the culprits would be behind the bar soon.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Punjab Police Station Arslan Visit Bahawalpur Lodhran SITE

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

21 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

36 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

1 hour ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.