IGP Seeks Report Of Missing Facilities At Police Stations: RPO

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Friday said Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) has sought report about missing facilities at police stations.

During his visit to different police stations here, the RPO said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on bringing improvement at police stations.

He said the provincial government ensuring all measures to provide justice to masses.

He said that he himself was visiting police stations to check available and missing facilities there.

The RPO checked record, front desk, barracks and residential quarters during the visit.

He directed the Station House Officers (SHO) to keep police station's record updated on computer.

He also directed them remain present from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily at police stations to deal public.

