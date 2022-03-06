IGP seeks report on 2 deaths in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the death of two persons including a woman in a firing incident in Gujrat and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

He directed the police concerned to arrest the accused.

The IGP directed DPO Gujrat to remain in touch with the affected families and ensure that justice was provided to the bereaved families on priority basis.