IGP seeks report on 2 killings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which two persons were shot dead in Taxila, Rawalpindi, and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

He directed the police concerned to take legal action against the killers and provide justice to the affected families.