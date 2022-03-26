UrduPoint.com

IGP Seeks Report On 2 Killings

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which two persons were shot dead in Taxila, Rawalpindi, and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

He directed the police concerned to take legal action against the killers and provide justice to the affected families.

