IGP Seeks Report On Death By Kite String

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday took notice of the death of a citizen by kite string in Misri Shah area of Lahore and sought a report on the incident from CCPO Lahore

He said that strict restriction on kite flying should be ensured and concrete steps should be taken against the dangerous game, in collaboration with the district administration and civil society, he added.

The IG Punjab said the SHO concerned had been suspended, while clarification had been sought from the DSP and SP concerned.

The IG Punjab ordered that special crackdown should be carried out on kite flying on weekends and immediate legal action should be taken against kite flying as well as kite makers and kite sellers.

