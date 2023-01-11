UrduPoint.com

IGP Seeks Report On Killing Of 4 People In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 08:27 PM

IGP seeks report on killing of 4 people in Lahore

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of an incident of killing of four people in Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Gujarat

He ordered the senior officers to reach the spot immediately. He said that every aspect of the incident should be investigated and strict legal action should be taken against those responsible.

He said that justice should be ensured to the families of the victims on priority basis.

