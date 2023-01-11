IGP seeks report on killing of 4 people in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of an incident of killing of four people in Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Gujarat.

He ordered the senior officers to reach the spot immediately. He said that every aspect of the incident should be investigated and strict legal action should be taken against those responsible.

He said that justice should be ensured to the families of the victims on priority basis.