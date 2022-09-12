UrduPoint.com

IGP Seeks Report On Killing Of Two Brothers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday took notice of killing of two brothers in a firing incident in Gujranwala and asked the regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala to submit a report at the earliest

He directed the CPO Gujranwala to form special teams for immediate arrest of the accused.

The IG Punjab directed that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the families of the victims and ensure justice to the families on a priority basis.

